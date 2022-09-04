Historical significance of Sept 17

Hyderbad: Suddenly politics in Telangana has started revolving around September 17. But what is its significance?

On 17 September, 1948, Indian armed forces took control of the princely state of Hyderabad in a "police action", ending the 200-year-old Nizam rule and merging the vast Hyderabad Deccan region, which comprised present-day Telangana, parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka into India.

The incidents leading up to 17 September, and immediate years thereafter were some of the darkest moments in the communal history of Hyderabad. The Nizam had conferred enormous powers to feudal landlords, who in turn exploited the masses.

He also encouraged Urdu over native Telugu as medium of instruction and in administration, making education and jobs inaccessible to locals. This made the Congress and Communists become politically active. The Communists led a popular resistance called Telangana peasants' armed struggle starting from 1946 against the feudal landlords and the Nizam's rule.

By the time India gained Independence, Nizam had become weak due to the peasant revolt and was under pressure to accede to Hyderabad.

Qasim Razvi, an Aligarh-educated Muslim fanatic, who became increasingly influential during the last years of Nizam's rule organized private militia called Razzakars. The Razzakars, who feared end of Muslim rule in Hyderabad, terrified people by looting, killing and rape for speaking-up against the Nizam's rule.

The Razzakars further alienated people from Nizam's rule making it fittest case for India to intervene and liberate Hyderabad on 17 September.. The "police action" was followed by an unprecedented communal violence in Hyderabad. Large sections of Muslim elite and middle class migrated to Pakistan and other countries.

In 1956, the Telugu-speaking districts of Hyderabad state were merged with Andhra Pradesh, while Marathi and Kannada-speaking districts were clubbed with Maharashtra and Karnataka, respectively. Though Maharashtra and Karnataka have been officially celebrating September 17 as liberation day the undivided Andhra Pradesh and later the Telangana government after 2014 has been silent on this issue.

With Union Government deciding to organise year long celebrations officially from September 17, the politics in the state started revolving around this day.