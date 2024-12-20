Hit-and-Run Case in Punjagutta: B.Tech Student Killed, Another Injured

Hyderabad: A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred in Punjagutta, Hyderabad, resulting in the death of a young B.Tech student and severe injuries to another. The accident took place late last night when a private travels bus collided with a scooter carrying two students.

The bus driver fled the scene without stopping to assist the victims. The deceased has been identified as Suresh, a B.Tech student, who succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The other student, whose identity is yet to be revealed, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Efforts are underway to trace the driver and the bus involved in the accident using CCTV footage from the area.

This incident highlights the growing concerns over reckless driving in the city. Residents have urged authorities to take strict action against hit-and-run offenders and implement measures to ensure road safety.