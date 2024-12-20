Live
- President Droupadi Murmu Awards President's Colours to College of Defence Management
- Bengal school job case: CBI seeks Calcutta HC's permission to replace head of probe team
- Ukraine plans to create joint gas hub with Poland
- Kumbh Mela 2025: Essential Travel and Safety Tips for a Spiritual Journey
- Legal Support for Women Addressed in Wanaparthy
- Dr. Narendranadh Meda Introduces Esaote’s Cutting-Edge O-Scan MRI Machine to Enhance Podiatric (Foot & Ankle) care in Hyderabad
- Herbalife India Won Prestigious IIT Madras CSR Award 2024
- Solidifying partnership with Gulf countries, PM Modi set to embark on historic Kuwait visit
- ‘aha Find’ Debuts with ‘Bioscope’: A New Era for Tamil Storytelling on aha Tamil
- Chautala was seasoned politician and visionary leader: Haryana Governor
Just In
Hit-and-Run Case in Punjagutta: B.Tech Student Killed, Another Injured
A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred in Punjagutta, Hyderabad, resulting in the death of a young B.Tech student and severe injuries to another.
Hyderabad: A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred in Punjagutta, Hyderabad, resulting in the death of a young B.Tech student and severe injuries to another. The accident took place late last night when a private travels bus collided with a scooter carrying two students.
The bus driver fled the scene without stopping to assist the victims. The deceased has been identified as Suresh, a B.Tech student, who succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The other student, whose identity is yet to be revealed, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Efforts are underway to trace the driver and the bus involved in the accident using CCTV footage from the area.
This incident highlights the growing concerns over reckless driving in the city. Residents have urged authorities to take strict action against hit-and-run offenders and implement measures to ensure road safety.