BoI stock climbs over 5%

New Delhi: Shares of Bank of India climbed more than 5 per cent on the bourses on Thursday after the state-owned lender reported a 7 per cent rise in December quarter net profit.

The stock jumped 5.62 per cent to close at Rs 166.40 on the BSE.On the NSE, Bank of India's shares increased by 5.60 per cent to settle at Rs 166.30 per share.

During the day, the scrip of the company appreciated by nearly 7 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 168.40 and Rs 168.25 on NSE and BSE, respectively.In volume terms, 4.27 crore equity shares of Bank of India were traded on the NSE, while 22.54 lakh shares on the BSE during the day.