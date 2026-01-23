Frissly launches 100-min organic food delivery

Frissly, a city-based clean and certified organic food brand, has announced its 100-minute fresh delivery promise, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, quality, and responsible food practices.

The initiative is designed to ensure that families receive fresh, hygienic, and clean-label food while maintaining the company’s uncompromising standards around ingredients, processing, and sourcing. Instead of mass production or long-term storage, the company follows a small-batch, freshness-focused approach, ensuring products reach customers at their best quality.

At the heart of the company promise is its belief that what we feed today’s children shapes the next generation. In a market dominated by highly processed and chemically altered packaged foods, the company aims to offer an alternative — food that is clean, transparent, and made without shortcuts.