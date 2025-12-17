HITEX Announces the 18th Edition of Hyderabad Kids Fair on 20–21 December 2025

Hyderabad: HITEX Hyderabad has announced the 18th edition of the Hyderabad Kids Fair (HKF 2025), scheduled to take place on December 20 and 21, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. showcasing a wide range of offerings spanning nutrition, education, lifestyle, toys, books, hobbies and more. The Fair will run from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM on both days.

Srikanth T.G., Business Head, HITEX, unveiled the official poster of HKF 2025 at curtain-raiser press conference held at the PEARL Conference Hall, HITEX, Addressing the media, he said that the Hyderabad Kids Fair, now in its 18th year, has emerged as one of India’s most trusted and popular children’s expos. With 17 successful editions behind it, the fair has become the most-awaited year-end celebration for children and parents. It offers a perfect mix of fun, learning, creativity, fitness, entrepreneurship and family entertainment,” he said.

The two-day fair is expected to attract over 20,000 visitors, with participation from more than 50 exhibitors. A key highlight of this year’s edition is the second edition of the Kids Business Carnival, a young entrepreneurship initiative that will feature 60+ budding child entrepreneurs showcasing their ideas and products.

HKF 2025 will host a wide array of attractions and interactive zones, including Kids Run by Giggle Mug with a Jungle Theme, Construction Activities Zone by Playground Construction, Non-Digital Games at the Gamology Zone, Robotics Workshops by LEAP Robots, Children Book of Records certification activity, and a Climbing Wall by Crag Studio. Adventure enthusiasts can enjoy activities such as zipline, archery and dart shooting at the Adventure Zone by Cliff Inn, while the Space Planetarium will offer free entry.

Additional attractions include Art & Craft Zone, Puzzle Zone by Ameya Games, Fun Game Zone with inflatables and video games, free activity sessions by schools, and daily lucky draws offering a chance to win ₹5,000 Shoppers Stop vouchers. Free-to-play games such as Snake & Ladder, Ludo and Jenga will also be available.

Padmaja Ambaty - Deputy Director - Brainbridge International School, Shrishti Khanna – Head of Centre - Shreeka international school, Surya Varkolu – Marketing - Ryan International School , Swathi Vasireddy – Founder - Giggle Mug , Ranga Reddy – Founder - Crag Studio, Vivekananda Babu K – Founder Director - Children Book of Records, Sunil Saathi – Marketing - ABK-AOTS Dosokai Hyderabad were also present at Launch.

Tickets for the Hyderabad Kids Fair can be booked online via BookMyShow. The early bird ticket price is ₹299 per person for bookings made until December 19, 2025. On-spot ticket pricing on December 20 and 21 will be ₹499 per person.