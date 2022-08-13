HMTV and The Hans India to announce the list of ’75 Under 75 Doctors 2022’ on I-Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]: The Hyderabad Media Television (HMTV) and The Hans India will announce the list of '75 under the category ' 75 Doctors 2022' from across the country in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices during pandemic times on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations—Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav—on August 15.

The 75 renowned doctors selected from across the country will be honoured at a grand event during a two day function at on August 17 at Hyderabad," Shri Taneeru Harish Rao Garu, Minister of Health, Telangana Government will be the Chief Guest.

These 75 awards represent freedom from illness, cancer, cardiac arrest, AIDS, and complex diseases.

HMTV is a 24-hour popular Telegu news channel run by Hyderabad Media House with wide presence in both the Telugu states since 2009. HMTV is known for its ethical journalism and has carved a niche in the agitation for separate Telangana by airing the perspectives of people, NGOs, politicians, academics, professionals, and people from all walks of life on the issue of carving a separate state.

The Hyderabad Media house also publishes the English daily 'The Hans India' which has eight editions including Delhi, Bengaluru e-paper and the national daily business e-paper 'Bizz Buzz.'

"The 75 Under 75 awards are a small effort on our part to recognise the dedication and sacrifices of so many doctors and medical healthcare professionals who took care of our health during the pandemic."

According to HMTV, an exclusive show titled 'Freedom from Ill Health' will be launched in which 75 featured doctors will share their journey as well as provide health tips and preventive measures to viewers on a variety of diseases.