Homage Park for Covid victims to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As a tribute to those who succumbed to the deadly Covid-19 virus in Hyderabad, about a dozen volunteers along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Forest department will unveil a homage park on Sunday.

The plantation drive, which will take place under the State government's Haritha Haaram initiative, is expected to see hundreds of bereaved families and volunteers planting a sapling at the memorial garden readied at Panchavati Colony in Banjara Hills.

Charan, one of the coordinators of the programme, said while the idea was of State Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Natasha Ramarathnam and Sri, the government helped them with a place, arrangements and plants. The park will also have a walkway and benches.

Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenge (GIC) founder J Santhosh Kumar and British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andrew Fleming will attend the event on Sunday at 9 am.

Plans were already underway for the second phase as well, Charan said.

Those interested to attend the plantation drive can register here: