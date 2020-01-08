Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali to present police medals to cops today

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali is going to present police medals to 418 police officials on Wednesday in a function to be held at Ravindra Bharati auditorium here for their distinguished services.

He is going to present President Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), President Police Medals (PPM), Chief Minister's Mahonnatha Seva Pathakams, Chief Minister's Shourya Pathakams, Chief Minister's Sarvonnatha Pathakam and other seva pathakams to 418 senior IPS and retired police officials.

From 2014 to 2020, 122 police officers are going to be presented the awards in addition 296 officials are going to be awarded different Telangana State Police seva pathakams in the presence of august gathering.

The awardees include 3 Additional DGPs C V Anand, Dr Jitender and Sandeep Shandilya, 2 IGs including M Stephen Ravindra, 3 DIGs, 3 SPs, 10 non-cadre SPs and Commandants, 29 Additional SPs, 53 DSPs, 48 CIs, 59 SIs, 76 ASIs, 87 head constables and 47 police constables.