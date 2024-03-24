Honorable Hazrat Syed Haqqani Shah Sahab Ursu

Nagarkurnool: Ursu ​​festival was celebrated in Peddapur village under Nagar Kurnool mandal. Gandham Utsavam is a festival of eyes. Syed Haqqani conducted spiritual programs in the Shah Sahab Dargah amidst devotional devotions. After the Fatiha with Qawwali programs at the residences of the organizers, Sandham offering programs were held at the Dargah.

At the residence of Syed Imran Chisti, Qawwali and Gandham festival were held and special prayers were offered in the Dargah. Later, after the spiritual Qawwali program at the residence of Syed Jamal Basha, gandham offering programs were held amidst devotion. A large number of devotees of Hazrat Syed Haqqani Shah Saheb from all over the district and various states attended. After that, distribution programs were organized. Deepa decoration programs were organized for the devotees on Sunday