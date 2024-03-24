Live
- Constituency Watch: Chennai South to witness triangular contest between senior leaders' relatives of different parties
- General V.K. Singh not to contest Lok Sabha polls
- JNUSU election results likely late on Sunday
- Erode's MDMK MP attempts suicide after ticket denied, in critical condition
- Russian missiles hit Ukrainian gas storage site, Ukraine boosts power imports
- 16 inmates of Jaipur juvenile home try to escape by scaling wall, caught
- Four fishermen dead in Tripura’s Dumboor Lake
- Reduce TET Application Fee
- IPL 2024: Rahul-Pooran half-centuries in vain as Royals beat Giants by 20 runs
- Jankar to stay with Mahayuti, work for its victory in Maharashtra
Just In
Honorable Hazrat Syed Haqqani Shah Sahab Ursu
Gandotsavam, the festival of eyes
Nagarkurnool: Ursu festival was celebrated in Peddapur village under Nagar Kurnool mandal. Gandham Utsavam is a festival of eyes. Syed Haqqani conducted spiritual programs in the Shah Sahab Dargah amidst devotional devotions. After the Fatiha with Qawwali programs at the residences of the organizers, Sandham offering programs were held at the Dargah.
At the residence of Syed Imran Chisti, Qawwali and Gandham festival were held and special prayers were offered in the Dargah. Later, after the spiritual Qawwali program at the residence of Syed Jamal Basha, gandham offering programs were held amidst devotion. A large number of devotees of Hazrat Syed Haqqani Shah Saheb from all over the district and various states attended. After that, distribution programs were organized. Deepa decoration programs were organized for the devotees on Sunday