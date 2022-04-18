Honour killing case: Family members hold rasta roko

Bhuvanagiri: The family members of suspended home guard Ramakrishna who was found dead in Siddipet on Sunday morning, staged a rasta roko in Bhuvanagiri demanding justice to the deceased. The family members and the people's representatives staged a massive rasta roko leaving the traffic movement at snail pace. Responding to media's question on the incident, Bhargavi, wife of Ramakrishna alleged that whoever involved in murder of her husband should be punished including her father. Reacting on the same, Ramakrishna's sister alleged that the deceased never harassed or tortured Venkatesh over property and clarified that it was a case of honour killing. Ramakrishna's mother said that the accused should be punished. The protesters warned of continuing the rasta roko until the accused are punished

On the other hand, the police has rubbished the angle of honour killing. They said that Ramakrishna was murdered due to money related issues.



The Bhuvagiri police has fastened investigation in honour killing incident that took place on Sunday. The police have so far arrested a few accused involved in the case and a manhunt is on to nab the other accused. However, the dead body of Ramakrishna is Gadwel government hospital and police have ordered for post-mortem report from the hospital.



Bhuvanagiri: In yet another incident of honour killing, the Siddipet police recovered a man's dead body in premises of police station. A suspended home guard was found dead on Sunday morning. The incident took place in Siddipet. According to the sources, the suspended home guard identified as Ramakrishna married a woman identified as Bhargavi. It is said that Bhargavi belongs to upper caste where Ramakrishna belongs to backward caste. However, the duo was in love and got married in 2020. It is also believed that during the days of marriage, Bhargavi has alerted police of threats from her family members. However, after two years, Ramakrishna went missing two days before. Bhargavi who found Ramakrishna's phone switched off had approached Bhuvanagiri police. The Siddipet police is believed to have informed the Bhuvanagiri police regarding the dead body recovered. According to the sources, Ramakrishna was asked to come to Hyderabad on basis of real estate business talk. It is said that the kidnappers had called Ramakrishna to kill him. After killing Ramakrishna, the kidnappers might have disposed the dead body in Siddipet. It is said that Bhargavi's uncle Venkatesh had hired supari killers to get rid of Ramakrishna of backward caste. However, the police registered a case and are investigating.

This is not the first case of alleged honour killing. Earlier in similar case, Maruthi Rao, a man who hired killers to hack Pranay to death on September 14, 2018, while the couple was returning from a medical check-up. The gory scene of Pranay being attacked witbh a machete, while a hapless Amrutha cried for help, was captured on CCTV.

Maruthi Rao was accused of paying a contract killer to murder his son-in-law Pranay Kumar in an honour killing case. Pranay Kumar, a 24-year-old Dalit Christian, had married Rao's daughter Amruthavarshini at Arya Samja temple in Hyderabad on January 30, 2018.

Maruthi Rao, the prime accused in the case, was found dead inside a room at Arya Vaishya Bhavan in Hyderabad on March 8, 2020. The police who found him dead in the room suspect suicide.