Honour killing in Telangana: Youth hacked to death on his birthday by girlfriend's father

In a case of honour killing, a man hacked to death a youth who was having a love affair with his daughter in Muppirithotha village of Telangana's Peddapalli district.

Sai Kumar, who had discontinued his education, was in love with a girl of the same village. On learning about this, the girl's father hatched a plot to kill Kumar.

When Kumar was celebrating his birthday with his friends on the village outskirts on Thursday night, the girl's father, Muthyam Saraiah, reached there and attacked him with an axe.

An eyewitness told local media that the accused suddenly attacked Kumar when he was cutting the cake with his friends. Kumar tried to escape but collapsed after covering some distance. The accused once again attacked the youth.

Kumar's friends, who panicked over the sudden attack, tried to catch hold of the assailant, but he managed to escape. Police were on the lookout for the killer.

The youth was taken to a hospital in an autorickshaw by his friends, but he succumbed on the way. On a complaint by the victim's family, police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Kumar was said to be in love with the girl, belonging to another caste, for the last two years. The girl's father was against the relationship and had warned the youth against continuing the affair.

The deceased's father, Parshuramulu, said they had complained to the police that Kumar faces a threat to his life. He said the girl's father had been plotting the murder for the last five months.

Parshuramulu said if the police had taken their complaint seriously and called the girl's family for counselling, his son would not have lost his life.

Following the incident, police stepped up security in the village to prevent any untoward incident.