Hospital staff barred from speaking to media

Nagarkurnool: A circular issued by the Superintendent of the Nagarkurnool Government General Hospital has stirred controversy, directing all hospital staff and faculty not to share any information with the media or press. The circular, signed by Dr Raghu, emphasizes that any information to the media must be routed strictly through the Superintendent.

According to the circular, if any staff member bypasses this protocol and directly speaks to the media, strict disciplinary action will be taken under the Civil Services (CCA) rules. This move has raised eyebrows among hospital employees, who have expressed surprise and concern. The timing of the circular is being questioned, as it follows a series of media reports highlighting irregularities and shortcomings within the hospital.

Notably, a day before the circular was issued, a report was published in The Hans India newspaper exposing the purchase of substandard chairs in the hospital. In light of such revelations, critics allege that the circular is an attempt to silence whistle-blowers and suppress internal issues from coming to public attention.

Employees believe that instead of addressing the concerns raised in the media, the administration is trying to intimidate staff members into silence. Civil society voices have also raised concerns that such actions go against the principles of transparency and accountability in public institutions.