Host of dignitaries attend At Home
Hyderabad: Host of dignitaries, including the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, and others, attended the At Home reception hosted by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday.
Among the dignitaries who attended the customary At Home were Telangana Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Harkara Venugopal, former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, former MP K Keshava Rao, BRS leader L Ramana, MLAs Sri Ganesh, Sudarshan Reddy, and Mallareddy Rangareddy.
Many skipped the At Home of the Governor, including the important leaders from the BRS and BJP. The heavy rain that lashed the city seems to be one of the reasons for less number of visitors to Raj Bhavan.
The Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, DGP Jitendra Kumar, senior officials Navin Mittal, Dana Kishore, I and PR Commissioner Hanumanth Rao, defence officials, and others were also present.