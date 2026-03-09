Opposition MPs protest in Parliament complex, seek discussion on Gulf crisis

Opposition MPs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament complex on Monday, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining "complete silence" on the ongoing Gulf conflict and its potential impact on India’s economy and citizens abroad.

Sharing details of the protest on X, Congress MP and General Secretary K. C. Venugopal said that MPs from the INDIA bloc demonstrated against what they described as the Prime Minister’s lack of response to the escalating crisis in the Gulf region.

"Ordinary Indians will suffer due to surging energy costs — already seen with the hike in LPG cylinder rates — and those in the Gulf are totally stranded in a war zone. India badly needs leadership, to give a clear stand against this warmongering and to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens," he wrote.

Addressing reporters, Venugopal said the opposition was firmly demanding a discussion in Parliament on the issue, warning that India could face serious consequences from the evolving situation. "We are demanding a discussion because India is going to be affected in a very big way. An energy crisis is happening everywhere. Fuel prices are rising day by day, and many people are already in distress. The government has to come forward for a discussion," he said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also called for a comprehensive debate in Parliament, citing concerns over energy security and rising fuel prices. "It’s a very important issue where the country is deeply affected. Our energy security is at peril. Oil has gone above $100 a barrel this morning. Gas supply from Qatar has stopped due to force majeure, and our factories are not receiving gas from that side right now," he said.

Tharoor added that India may try to source supplies from other regions, but the situation is already affecting domestic prices. "LPG prices have gone up by Rs 60 just two days ago, and petrol is also likely to become more expensive. This is going to be a real problem for our country. We need a responsible and proactive approach from the government," he said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the government of remaining silent despite the gravity of the situation. "The government is in a completely silent mode and unable to do anything. The Prime Minister had visited Israel earlier, and now when tensions are escalating, the government is not saying anything," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said the opposition traditionally has the right to seek clarifications when statements are made in Parliament. “But this government is never ready to provide such clarifications, so making or not making such statements holds no real significance,” he remarked.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Rajani Patil also demanded that the government allow the Parliament to debate the crisis and address public concerns. "Considering the situation unfolding in West Asia and the difficulties arising from it, we want the questions that are in the minds of people to be allowed to be asked. But they just read a statement and leave; that is not what we want," she said.

Opposition parties have been pressing the government for a detailed statement and discussion on the situation in West Asia, warning that the conflict could significantly impact India’s energy security, fuel prices and the safety of Indian citizens living in the Gulf region.