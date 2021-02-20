Hostels at Osmania University set to reopen tomorrow

Hostels and mess facilities at the Osmania University are all set to reopen tomorrow after a gap of 11 months. Earlier, the university decided to reopen the hostels on February 16 but the decision was deferred.

The hostels were closed from Mid-march last year due to the Covid induced lockdown.

Students can join the hostels before submitting with a self-declaration along with Covid-19 negative test report. They should also produce an undertaking agreeing that they will abide by all standard operating procedures related to Covid-19 and that the university authorities are not responsible in case any boarder contracts the virus.

Students who are scholarship holders will be allowed into the hostels on a minimum payment of Rs 250 per person as renewal fees. The principals were asked to collect Rs 5,000 for non-scholarship students excluding Rs 250 renewal fee per person.