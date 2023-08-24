Live
- Safe Landing of Vikram Lander on Moon, Historic Achievement: CM Siddaramaiah
- Talcher-Sambalpur super critical doubling line work completed
- Migrant worker cracks NEET, aims to serve poor patients
- Road accident deaths on the rise in Jagatsinghpur
- Vedanta organises orientation prog for girls
- Odisha industrial policy offers outstanding opportunities to investors: Hemant Sharma
- Nandankanan Zoo plans to allow night visits
- Odisha to hire junior teachers on annual agreement basis
- 12,000 varieties of traditional paddy crop vanish from undivided Koraput district
- KCR to inaugurate Mandir, Masjid and Church on Friday
Hotel GM shot dead by goons in Hyderabad
Panic triggered due to gun firing incident in Hyderabad on Wednesday midnight. Devender Gayan (35), who is the general manager of Sandarshini Elite Restaurant in Madinaguda under Miyapur police station, was shot at by some unidentified persons with a country-made gun and escaped.
Devender bled profusely and collapsed on the spot after firing a total of six rounds. He died while being taken to the hospital.
The police have started an investigation to find out the reasons behind the murder. They came to a basic assumption that old factions might have led to Devender's murder. Madapur Zone DCP Sandeep Rao said that the accused will be arrested soon.
