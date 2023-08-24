Hotel GM shot dead by goons in Hyderabad

Panic triggered due to gun firing incident in Hyderabad on Wednesday midnight. Devender Gayan (35), who is the general manager of Sandarshini Elite Restaurant in Madinaguda under Miyapur police station, was shot at by some unidentified persons with a country-made gun and escaped.

Devender bled profusely and collapsed on the spot after firing a total of six rounds. He died while being taken to the hospital.

The police have started an investigation to find out the reasons behind the murder. They came to a basic assumption that old factions might have led to Devender's murder. Madapur Zone DCP Sandeep Rao said that the accused will be arrested soon.