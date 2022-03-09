How long does govt. take to complete recruitment process: Revanth Reddy questions govt.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday questioned the Telangana government as to how long it would take to fill up total vacancies announced by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the assembly today. He said that the Chief Minister has not mentioned about the time to be taken to fill up the vacancies announced.

"Earlier in 2014, the government said that there are around 1.07 lakh vacancies and another 50,000 will fall vacant soon. They promised to announce a total of 1.5 lakh vacant job positions in the state. According to Biswal committee, there are 1.9 lakh vacant positions in the state i.e. 39 per cent of positions are vacant in the various government departments. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lied in the assembly today and declared 80,000 vacant jobs," Revanth said, questioning about the remaining vacancies in the state.

He further said that there is no need beg the Chief Minister for jobs as the Congress party would come to power in the next 12 months. "People will get jobs when the job of K Chandrasekhar Rao is lost," he added.