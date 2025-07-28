How one teacher revived a forgotten school in tiger territory

Pogilla (Nalgonda): In the heart of the Nallamala forest where tigers roam and isolation reigns, a remote village known for its abandoned school has now become a symbol of resilience and transformation. Thanks to one unwavering individual: Teacher Venkateshwarlu

Pogilla, a village in Chandampet Mandal of backward Devarakonda constituency of Nalgonda district was nearly forgotten nestled deep in forest ranges of Krishna river belt. In 2019, the local school stood empty and silent, serving barely five students. But with the arrival of Venkateshwarlu, the narrative flipped. Living away from his family, within the forested village, he forged bonds with parents, ignited a community-wide commitment to education, and grew the student strength to nearly 50—all while single-handedly managing five grade levels.

Speaking to The Hans India, teacher Parvatham Venkateshwarlu shared his journey of dedication and service to education.He stated that he hails from Anajipuram village in Penpahad mandal of Suryapet district. In 2019, he was posted to the Government Primary School in Pogilla, a remote tribal village located nearly 70 km from the Devarakonda constituency headquarters.

“When I first arrived, the school had only 5 to 6 students. Today, it has grown to 43,” Venkateshwarlu proudly shared. From the very beginning, he made it his missionto provide quality education to the underprivileged children of the village, most of whom belong to tribal and economically disadvantaged communities.

“I live here alone, solely to serve the students. Every morning, I take attendance and visit the homes of absent students to bring them back to school. In the evenings, I offer free tuition from 5 pmto 7:30 pm to strengthen their academic performance and secure a better future for them,” he explained. In 2023, though he was officially transferred to Peddavoora in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency of Nalgonda district, he returned to Pogilla as no replacement teacher was appointed for the school.

“For the last six years, no additional staff has been assigned to this school. Despite the challenges, I have been teaching 18 subjects across Classes 1 to 5. I focus on each student individually to ensure they meet the academic standards in every subject,” he added. Venkateshwarlu concluded by reaffirming his commitment: “I have promised the parents that I will do complete justice to their children’s education as long as I remain in Pogilla.”Villagers are appreciating the services of Venkateshwarlu towards the students and stated that they never saw such committed teacher. The story of Pogilla is not just about one man. It’s a mirror held up to a system facing neglect and disrepair. Government schools, especially in rural and forest fringe areas, continue to suffer not from lack of infrastructure but from a lack of intent.