HR Commission issues arrest warrant against tahsildar

Nagarjunsagar: Taking serious not of biased action of a tahsildar in a land dispute, Human Rights Commission (HRC) issued an arrest warrant against tahsildar Anil of Tirumalagiri (Sagar) mandal of the district on Wednesday.

The controversy began when a victim in a land dispute alleged that tahsildar Anil acted in a biased manner while handling the issue. Claiming injustice, the victim approached the Human Rights Commission seeking intervention.

After examining the complaint, the Commission directed the tahsildar to submit a detailed report explaining the matter. However, it is reported that tahsildar Anil ignored the Commission’s orders.

Despite sending several reminders—not once or twice but multiple times—the Commission did not receive any response. This lack of cooperation reportedly led to strong displeasure and anger within the Commission.