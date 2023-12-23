Live
- Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ opts out from Sankranthi race
- Gannavaram famous for producing stalwarts
- Epic Lawsuit Exposes Google Play Store Fee Concerns - Details
- Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana announces political party Jai Bharat National Party
- Ram Charan nurtures positive connections & contributing to well-being of the community
- GRT Jewellers unveils new campaign
- Telangana govt. contemplates to hold Prajavani at village level from December 28
- Rapid economy growth powering energy demand
- Nellore city, where Congress unveiled ‘Hand’ symbol
- Indian cities struggle to clear C&D waste
HRDA doctors wins State Medical Council elections
Hyderabad: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) candidates registered victory in the elections held for the Telangana State Medical Council.
The doctors who were elected include Dr Pratibha Lakshmi with 7007 votes, Dr Mahesh Kumar K (6735 votes), Dr Bandari Rajkumar (6593), Dr Srinivas G (6454), Dr Kiran Kumar Thotawar (6434), Dr S Anand (6192), Dr Nareshkumar Vemulapalli (6091), Dr Yeggana Srinivas (6086), Dr Kusumaraju Ravi Kumar (6085), Dr Srikanth Jukuru (5974), Dr A Sunny Davis (5912), Dr Vishnu KUN (5844) and Dr Syed Khaja Imran Ali (5685).
