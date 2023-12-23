HRDA doctors wins State Medical Council elections

Hyderabad: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) candidates registered victory in the elections held for the Telangana State Medical Council.

The doctors who were elected include Dr Pratibha Lakshmi with 7007 votes, Dr Mahesh Kumar K (6735 votes), Dr Bandari Rajkumar (6593), Dr Srinivas G (6454), Dr Kiran Kumar Thotawar (6434), Dr S Anand (6192), Dr Nareshkumar Vemulapalli (6091), Dr Yeggana Srinivas (6086), Dr Kusumaraju Ravi Kumar (6085), Dr Srikanth Jukuru (5974), Dr A Sunny Davis (5912), Dr Vishnu KUN (5844) and Dr Syed Khaja Imran Ali (5685).