Huge protest rally in Pebbair town
- Wake up Hindus, don't sleep, you haven't reached your destination
- No more negligence, Hindu consciousness is the direction, Hindu unity is the protection of Sri Rama
They organized a protest rally in Pebbur mandal of Wanaparthy district under the auspices of Hindu Jagrutham and spoke at Subhash Square. They said that a society will be formed in the world where a person cannot be recognized as a person, that only salt can be used to treat a person, that the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh is still bad, that the governments should put pressure on Bangladesh, that everyone should condemn the people like those in India, and that if a person is harmed in the world, it is everyone's responsibility to condemn it.
A protest rally was organized in support of the families of the deceased Hindus, the brutal rape of Hindu women and killing of Hindus by fanatic terrorists in the occupied territory of Bangladesh (Bangladesh), and the illegal arrest of ISKCON Dharmarakshan Chief Chinmayi Krishnadas.