Huge turnout at mega job mela

Warangal: Pandemonium ensued at the Mega Job Mela organised by the State Government in coordination with the TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge) at MK Naidu Convention Hall in Warangal on Friday due to the failure of the authorities to control the crowd.

A few applicants were injured when they jostled with each other in a mad rush to register their names. In all, 5,631 candidates got jobs out of the 23,238 attended. Another 9,046 candidates have been shortlisted for the final round, according to officials.

Earlier, speaking at the inauguration of the job mela, Minister for Forests, Environment and Endowments Konda Surekha said that the government was committed to providing employment. “We promised to provide a whopping 11,000 jobs to the jobless in Warangal through 60 multinational companies (MNCs). The previous government (BRS) miserably failed to address the unemployment problem in its 10-year tenure,” Konda Surekha said.

The Congress succeeded in providing 60,000 jobs since it assumed power. However, providing government jobs to every jobless person is impossible. So, Konda Surekha said the government had proposed providing jobs in the private sector. She added that the youth would get jobs based on their talent. The minister directed the police to ensure a hassle-free recruitment process as the response from the jobless is phenomenal.

Konda Surekha said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to provide 2 lakh Government jobs. “Telangana is rising, and will never look back,” Konda Surekha said, stating that more job melas to follow in the State.

So far, the government organised job melas at Parkal and Bhupalpally constituencies in the erstwhile Warangal district,” Konda Surekha said.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Danasari Anasuya alia Seethakka said people wanted separate Telangana jobs. The government is gearing up to recruit 14,000 Anganwadi staff. The youth should not waste their time. They should continue with the jobs whatever they come across to them.

Warangal is upfront in the development with the State Cabinet was focusing on it, Seethakka said, referring to the revival of Mamnoor Airport.

Earlier, both the ministers and Warangal district collector Satya Sharada handed over offer letters to 17 women who have completed nursing courses. GWMC commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, TASK CEO Reddy and a host of officials were present.