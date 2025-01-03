Human Rights Commission Issues Notice on Sandhya Theatre Incident

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Director General of Police (DGP) and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) regarding the stampede at Sandhya Theatre, demanding a detailed report on the incident.

The notice follows a complaint filed by advocate Rama Rao, alleging that the police's lathi charge led to the death of a woman named Revathi. The NHRC has expressed grave concern over the incident and has called for an inquiry by a senior-ranking police officer to ascertain the facts.

In its directive, the NHRC has ordered the authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the lathi charge and the subsequent events within four weeks. The Commission’s move comes amidst public outrage and demands for accountability over the tragic incident.