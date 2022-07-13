Hundreds of goods trucks stuck on National Highway in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Over one hundred trucks loaded with goods have been stuck on National Highway between Chittisgargh, Oddisa and Andhra Pradesh due to floods with no roads connectivity in the district.

The 200 migrant labourers who came from Chattisgargh and Oddisa were also stuck at the temple town Bhadrachalalam. They had no route to reach their homes. The local organisations take care of their needs and gave them food. They have living on the buses of Chattisgarh State.

On other hand, 100 goats were also stuck in Veerapuram village under Cherla mandal. The farmers went to village in separated boats for shifting the goats.