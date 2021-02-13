Hussainialam Govt College to appoint 14 guest lecturers soon

Hussainialam: Hussainialam Government Degree College for Women has invited applications for the post of guest faculty lecturers.

The college which was running under staff crunch is now appointing a total of 14 guest faculty for subjects including Commerce, Computer Science, English, Mathematics, Science and Telugu.

The interviews for the applicants will be held at Government Degree College for women in Hussainialam on February 16.

After 10 months, education institutions have resumed for students following strict guidelines. Directorate of Higher Education released a proceeding for appointing the guest lecturers in government colleges which are being run with a lesser number of faculty.

According to the proceeding, a total of 664 guest faculty are proposed for Telangana state in which 130 are for colleges in Hyderabad district.

The Hans India took up the issue on staff crunch "Students take tuitions as syllabus not completed" which was published on January 6.