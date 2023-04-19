Huzurabad: Advocate Kankanala Bhagwan Reddy elected Huzurabad Bar Association president

Huzurabad : Advocate Kankanala Bhagwan Reddy has been elected as the president of Hujurabad Bar Association. Election officials Thallapally Sayanna Goud, Salla Bhumi Reddy and SK James said that Kankanala Bhagavan Reddy defeated Kadarla Sambamurthy in the Huzurabad Bar Association elections held on Monday.

In the elections, Yathipati Arun Kumar was elected as vice president, Kankutla Shankar as general secretary, Sunkanapalli Ramu as treasurer, Jaipal as joint secretary, Bandi Ravinder Goud as librarian , Koluguri Soumitra as sports, cultural, Vangala Pawan Kumar as senior executive member, Kumaraswamy as junior executive member unanimously, they said.