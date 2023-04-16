Huzurabad: BJP MLA Etala Rajender accuses cops of working for ruling party

Huzurabad : BJP MLA Etala Rajender alleged some police officials are acting like servants to the ruling party leaders and turned police stations into hubs to harass opposition party leaders and people.

Speaking to the media after meeting Chelpur Village Sapranch, Mahender Goud in Huzurabad sub-jail, said, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is harassing the people of the constituency as they had defeated him.

He alleged that the Maneru River was indiscriminately plundered for sand to take revenge on the farmers as it was completely dried off. The roads were destroyed allowing 50 tonnes capacity sand tippers. All this anger was on the people of Huzurabad was that they had chosen to vote for BJP against BRS. Also, the BRS chief is acting with a political vendetta against the people's representatives of the local bodies with the help of some police officials who were acting like salves to the ruling party leaders.

"The police officials were working like attenders in the house of the ruling party leaders in gross violation of their duties to protect laws and people," he added.

Further alleging, he said that the police working at the behest of the ruling party leaders have turned their stations into hubs to harass leaders of the opposition parties and workers by slapping false cases, he alleged.

However, people of the Huzurabad are aware of the highhandedness of the BRS government on the people and officials will teach a lesson and the days of the BRS are numbered, he said.

Eatala alleged a false case was slapped against the Chelpur Village Sarpanch for removing a roadside shop as per the resolution of the village panchayat. He charged that the local Circle Inspector had reportedly asked him to go to whoever he wanted and complain and the Sarpanch was even beaten in the police station, he complained. "We will not rest until the CI was suspended. CM KCR's government lasts only till 2023. We will see where he would do his job. Police officials who resort to such highhandedness will have to face the punishments as per the law," he warned. Additionally, complaints would be lodged with the human rights commission and knock on the doors of the courts.

The former finance minister pointed out CM KCR could not live in peace even after becoming the chief minister.

Eatala expressed that he had no knowledge about any new party starting in the state. However, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao were his good friends, and he had good relations with the leaders from all parties, he said. It was only after CM KCR has come to power that he disrupted human relations and one leader is not able to talk to another party leader. No one with CM KCR at present is happy and everyone wants his defeat in the ensuing elections, he said.