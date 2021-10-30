Huzurabad by-election: 10.5 per cent votes polled until 9 am

The polling was underway on a peaceful note in Huzurabad and at 9 am, around 10.5 per cent of votes were polled. Voters turned up in a huge number in Huzurabad, Veenavanka, Kamalapur mandals to exercise their vote.

Meanwhile, the voting has been off to a slow start in Jammikunta, Illandukunta. So far, 11.10 per cent polling was recorded in Huzurabad, 11.15 per cent in Veenavanka, 10.39 per cent in Jammikunta, 8.22 per cent in Illandukunta, 10.52 per cent in Kamalapur.