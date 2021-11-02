Huzurabad by-election Results: BJP leading with 1,825 votes in fourth round

Huzurabad by-election Results: The counting for the Huzurabad by-election is underway on a peaceful note with the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender taking the lead with 1,825 votes after the fourth round.

A total of 17,969 votes were polled for BJP followed by TRS party which bagged 16,144 votes and 680 votes for Congress party. While the BJP took the lead in four rounds, TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas is leading with 503 votes out of the total 723 postal ballots polled. In the postal ballot, BJP secured 159 votes and Congress received 32 votes.

The by-election for Huzurabad necessitated with the quitting of Eatala Rajender from TRS after the ruling party removed him from the state cabinet over land grabbing allegations. The election was held on October 29 and around 86.66 per cent of voter turnout has been recorded.

