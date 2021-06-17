Huzurabad bye-election rehearsal for 2023 Assembly elections: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: The bye-election to be held now for Huzurabad Assembly seat was going to be a rehearsal for the 2023 Assembly elections, stated former Minister Eatala Rajender.

He along with former MP, G Vivek and Dubbak MLA, M Raghunandan Rao toured Jammikunta mandal of Karimnagar district on Thursday. They performed special pujas at Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Nagaram village in Jammikunta mandal. Speaking to media persons on the occasion Rajender noted that the Huzurabad bye-election was going to set tone for the next Assembly elections in Telangana. Huzurabad was going to be a platform for self-respect struggle by the people in the State. For the first time in history, a Minister has been appointed in-charge of each mandal in the Assembly constituency. The State government was harassing the people using the police force. The police were arresting those who were supporting him, the former Minister complained.

The ministers who were spelling out the script given to them by Pragathi Bhavan have self-respect, he said, alleging that the police intelligence officials were troubling those extending support to him.

"The people in Huzurabad would not be bought with temptations and harassment, our people would surrender only to love and would not succumb to pressure", Rajender asserted. He warned that if the oppression continues like this the ruling party would have to face the wrath of the people.

Rajender revealed that he would be visiting every household in the constituency from Friday onwards seeking their support. Large numbers of people turned out at the village to greet Rajender during his visit to the village.