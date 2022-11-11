Hyd Metro rail stops due to technical glitch

Hyderabad: Passengers of Hyderabad Metro rail were troubled after the train services stopped for a while due to a technical glitch on Friday morning. According to the sources, train services were halted between Miyapur-LB Nagar and LB Nagar-Miyapur for more than half an hour due to a technical glitch.

Commuters faced troubles with the issue and sharing their moments on social media expressing anger over metro officials.

It is learnt that several metro trains were stopped at various stations between Miyapur and LB Nagar. It is not the first time as many times Hyderabad Metro services were halted due to technical issues.