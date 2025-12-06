Hyd-Mumbai night special: Railways adds extra weekend service for holiday rush

To effectively manage the extra rush of passengers during the busy December travel period, the Railways has introduced a special weekend, night-time train service between Hyderabad and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai. This decision aims to provide essential additional capacity on one of the busiest long-distance corridors during the holiday season.

Train 07150 is scheduled to depart Hyderabad at 23:30 on 6th December, travelling overnight through Begumpet, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Solapur, and Pune before reaching Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11:45 on 7th December.

The return service, Train 07151, will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23:05 on 7th December, arriving back in Hyderabad on the afternoon of 8th December.

The special service will run with 18 LHB coaches, offering various accommodation options, including AC and Sleeper class, ensuring space for long-distance travel. Railways officials stated that this move is aimed at reducing congestion and guaranteeing smoother weekend travel for passengers on this key south-west route.