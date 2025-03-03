Hyd Muslims erupt in joy to welcome month of Ramzan

Hyderabad: As the sacred month of Ramzan begins, the holy spirit and the hustle-bustle is back among Muslims. On Sunday, the community observed the first day of Ramzan with sheer joy. A large number of worshippers thronged mosques especially the historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar, Shahi Masjid Public Gardens, Jamia Masjid Chowk, Azizia Masjid to focus more on religious observances.

The excitement of the first roza (fasting), starting from the time of seher (predawn meal), to iftar (dusk) was observed in the air. A heavy rush of the faithful was witnessed in the mosques.

Adequate arrangements were made by the various civic departments. They were instructed to keep the place tidy and ensure an adequate supply of power and water during the holy month to meet the requirements of the increased number of Muslims.

As the sirens blared announcing the sighting of the moon Saturday night, Muslims headed to the mosques. The worshippers throng the mosques for special prayers ‘Taraweeh’ which started from Saturday night were offered for the prosperity and integrity of the country and the well-being of the people. The biggest gathering was seen in the historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar for Taraweeh. It has been observed that during special prayers, Mecca Masjid was almost full of Mussallies.

The mosques in the city were spruced up and illuminated. Big gatherings were also witnessed in the historic mosques like Shahi Mosque in the public garden, Darulshifa mosque, Azizia Masjid in Mehdipatnam, Jama Masjid in Musheerabad among others prominent mosques in the city.

Ramzan falls in March and with the increasing temperature there has been a special arrangement in the mosques. For Iftar, the majority of the mosques are arranging cold drinks, buttermilk among the devout.

The pious festival of Ramzan brings along with it an air of peace and harmony filling everyone with love and heartfelt gratefulness. “I thank the Almighty for blessing us with another Ramzan. It is a great feeling to offer the prayers in congregation,” said Mohammed Shareefuddin, a sexagenarian, at Mecca Masjid.

A person managing the Badi Masjid in Mallepally said, “We are making every effort to give the worshippers a conducive environment to offer their prayers at the mosque with serenity and sanctity. Water coolers were installed, and other special arrangements were also made.”

Though the scorching sun, hectic activity was seen in the markets, people were seen rushing to purchase essentials before the Iftar time. The rush was also witnessed at the street food stalls that sell fast food, and Ramzan special dahi-vada and lip-smacking dishes including the season’s favourite ‘Haleem’.

During the holy month, Muslims not only observe fast but are also seen performing other religious responsibilities including giving charitable donations (Zakat) which is one of the five pillars of Islam.