Hyderabad: 1 killed, 5 injured in suspected LPG blast

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, one person died and at least five others were injured in a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a house at Doodh Bavi in Chilkalguda on Wednesday.

Police sources said the mishap occurred due to a LPG leakage from the cylinder and was reportedly triggered by an electrical short circuit.

Responding to the incident, the police and fire department officials rushed to the spot and took up rescue operation. The injured persons were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital.

The Chilkalguda police are investigating.