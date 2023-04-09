Hyderabad: 15-month-old accidentally drinks mosquito repellent liquid, dies

Hyderabad: It is always advisable for parents to keep a watch on their wards especially the toddlers neglecting which could result in irreplaceable loss. In one such case, a 15-month-old boy identified as Abu Zakir died after accidentally consuming a mosquito repellent liquid in his house. This incident took place at Taranagar in Chandanagar on Saturday.



The Police said that the infant Abbu Zakir, was playing alone in the house and during which he drank the poisonous liquid substance. His parents are construction workers.

After a while, the parents found Zakir in a semi-conscious state in the bedroom and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The Chandanagar police are investigating the case.