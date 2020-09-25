Hyderabad: 2 killed after van hits bike in Shamshabad

Two youngsters were killed after van rammed into bike here at Gandiguda of Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Friday. It is learned that the mishap took place when the victims were heading from Palamakula to Shamshabad.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered. The victims are yet to be identified.

On July 26, a 26-year-old man died after his bike hit by a car here at Shamshabad. The victim's wife and two-year-old baby who were also travelling on the bike escaped with minor injuries.

A majority of the accidents in the city are believed to have caused due to the overspeeding and negligently driver. Even as the traffic police confirmed that accidents on city roads, highways and ORR are on rise with the people going beyond the speed limit i.e, 100km/hr.

Accidents on rise in Telangana with a total of 6,964 persons losing their lives in the accident in 2019 when compared to 2018 where the number of fatalities were 6,603 making the state standing at ninth in the country with respect to road accidents.