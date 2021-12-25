Hyderabad: 3 children drown in flooded cellar of under-construction building in KPHB

In a tragic incident, three children were drown in a flooded cellar of an under-construction building in phase-IV of Kukatpally Housing Board colony on Friday.

Going into details, five children, who were residing near RDA office in KPHB went for playing at the under-construction when one of the children Sangeetha (12) entered into the cellar and drowned in the water. Ramya (7) who noticed her act tried to rescue her but was also drowned. Another girl Sofia (10) also drowned while trying to rescue the two.

The remaining two girls rushed to their parents and narrated the incident. They informed the police who rushed to the place and recovered the bodies.

The police said that the cellar claimed the lives of two boys earlier. A case has been registered.