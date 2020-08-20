Hyderabad: 50 kg of drugs worth Rs 6 crore seized by DRI officials

The DRI officials on Wednesday unearthed 52.5 kg of drugs which was buried in the ground in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Directorate of Revenue Officials (DRI) has been conducting raids for the last days to crackdown on illegal drugs manufacturing. 45 kg of Ephedrine and 7.5 kg of Mephedrone which were packed in plastic bags buried in the ground. The worth of the seized drug is estimated to be of Rs 6 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials went to the spot and seized the drug. On Monday, the officials seized over 250 kg of drugs like Mephedrone, Ketamine and Ephedrine besides raw materials worth Rs 97 crore. The contraband was seized when it was being transported Mumbai from Hyderabad in a bus.

The DRI officials continued a crackdown in Mumbai along with Hyderabad. They have taken three people into custody and seized Rs 45 lakh worth Indian currency, US dollars and European currency from their possession. The arrested are being investigated by the police.