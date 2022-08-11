Hyderabad: 75 Freedom Parks to come up across city

Hyderabad: As a part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava celebrations, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) established 75 Freedom Parks in the Greater Hyderabad limits. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav launched the Freedom park in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav appealed to the citizens to participate in the 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham' celebrations organised by the State government for 15 days. He asked the public representatives and people to participate in the 15-day programmes under the auspices of GHMC. Special programmes will be conducted every day by the state government to inspire the future generations for the Independence of India. The officials also participated in a sapling planting programme in Freedom Park. With this initiative 75 plants to 750 to 7,500 plants will be planted in the parks under the Greater Hyderabad limits. 75 Freedom Parks will be established under the GHMC zone wise.

15 Freedom Parks will be established in Khairatabad zone and 12 parks each in Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Secunderabad and LB Nagar zones.

Later, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi organised a national flag display to show the spirit of patriotism among children from over 2,000 government and private school students in Banjara Hills division NBT Nagar.

Under this programme, a Freedom Run will also be held on Thursday. Circle wise 2k runs and walks will be organised at the colony level as per requirement with the help of the police department. Apart from the people, the GHMC employees should also participate in this run. Officers and staff of the GHMC headquarters will participate in the Freedom 2k run on Necklace Road.

GHMC will also be organising sports competitions in the city from August 12 to 18 to mark the Independence Day celebrations. The sports include kabaddi, football, table tennis, boxing, volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, badminton, swimming, roller skating, carrom, chess and kho-kho. To register, interested ones should approach the games inspector at the concerned stadium between 10 to 12 of August.Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, MLA Danam Nagender and City Mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi and others were present.