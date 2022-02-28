Hyderabad: 75% cut on pending traffic challans from March 1

The traffic joint commissioner of police Ranganath clarified that there will be a 75 per cent cut on pending traffic challans on the two-wheelers. He added that the pending challans can be paid through online and the offer will be available for only 30 days i.e. from March 1 to 30.

He added that there are around 1.75 lakh challans were pending in Hyderabad and they can be paid through e-challan system. While the cut on RTC buses is 70 per cent, it is 50 per cent for light and heavy motor vehicles. The CP continued that this is an opportunity for motorists to clear their pending challans. It was found that there is around Rs 600 crore pending dues that are to be collected from traffic violators for the last eight years.

Besides, the pending traffic challans, the offer is also available on 'No Mask' challans when the police fined the people appearing in public places without wearing a mask. The CP said that the people who were fined of Rs 1,000 for not wearing mask can pay Rs 100 in the offer. An official announcement will be made soon.