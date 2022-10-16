Hyderabad: A Deadly Nightmare For Motorists...

As the time ticks, the problem of potholes which is plaguing several localities continues to pose a danger to the commuters' lives.

So much so, small potholes are turning into huge craters in many bustling localities, all due to the lackadaisical attitude of the civic body authorities. For instance, a plethora of potholes in Balanagar and Moosapet is making driving hazardous for the motorists and two-wheeler riders.

Though, complaints were made umpteen times against the bumpy roads, authorities seem to be still in the deep slumber.

Quick mantra is: Before the pothole-ridden roads further endanger the lives of the motorists, civic babus pull up socks and fix the problem in a swift manner.