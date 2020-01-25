Hyderabad: Activists vow not to fill NPR, NRC forms

Hyderabad: Following Friday prayers Muslims in different parts of City took oath not to fill forms for the National Population Register (NPR) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) following the call given by TS & AP JAC (against CAA, NRC & NPR). Yaum E Ahad (Day of Pledge) was conducted across the city at most of the mosques in Hyderabad



''We will not fill the forms'' pledge was taken after Friday prayers at the historic Mecca Masjid and several other mosques in the City. Mushtaq Malik, Convenor, Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA, NPR, NRC, administered the oath after Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid.

"We are Indians. The Constitution has given us freedom and we will continue to fight to safeguard this freedom. We will not fill NPR and NRC forms at any cost," Malik said as he administered the pledge. "We are citizens of India and the communal government can''t seek proof of our citizenship. We announce that we will not fill the forms at any cost," he added.

Sarfaraz Khan, the co-convener of JAC and chairman of Ghulaman-e-Musthafa Committee, administered the pledge at various masjids in Asifnagar and urged the devout not to submit their documents if any body comes for the verification.

Later, Malik claimed that 50 to 60 lakh people took the pledge after Friday prayers in mosques across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and in Hyderabad-Karnataka region. He said the designs of the communal forces to deprive Muslims of their citizenship could be defeated only if all people refuse to fill the forms or submit the documents. "We have to remain united and nobody should feel that he is safe because he has the documents. Such people should look at Assam where despite submitting documents, many people were kept out of NRC," he said.

JAC core committee member and head of Wahdat-e-Islami Moulana Naseeruddin administered oath to people during his sermon at Masjid-e-Ujale Shah in Sayeedabad. He was later taken into custody by police. Leaders of various constituents of JAC administered pledge at various mosques. People were urged not to cooperate with the enumerators who visit their houses for NPR or NRC.