Hyderabad: Actor Sai Dharam Tej in stable condition after road accident, Apollo doctors

Actor Sai Dharam Tej who was seriously injured in the bike accident on Friday night is said to be in stable condition, according to the Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. The doctors also said that the actor suffered injuries and a collar bone fracture. "



In the latest health bulletin, the doctors said that the Sai Tej health's condition is stable and there are no serious injuries to brain, spine or major organs. They also said there is no need for any immediate surgical intervention.

Sai Dharam Tej who was travelling towards Durgam Cheruvu from Jubilee Hills road no. 45 lost control over the speeding bike and fell on the road. A case of rash and negligent driving registered against him by the police.