Hyderabad: After hospital visit, KCR returns home
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was rushed to a corporate hospital in the city on Tuesday night.
After complaining of weakness, KCR was brought to the hospital. He was suffering from severe fever, cough and cold.
After the diagnostic tests, doctors declared that there was no need to worry on the CM's health condition. After spending some time in the hospital, the CM returned home.
