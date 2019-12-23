Hyderabad: AIIMS doctors finish re post-mortem of accused in Disha's rape and murder case

Hyderabad: A team of forensic doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) amidst tight security arrangements conducted re post-mortem to the bodies of four accused, who were killed in an alleged encounter, in Disha's rape and murder case at Gandhi Hospital mortuary in Hyderabad on Monday.



According to Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr P Shravan Kumar, the re post-mortem started at 10 am and was completed at 3:30 pm and only Delhi doctors were involved. Before the post-mortem, the doctors' team met the family members of the four accused and asked them to identify the bodies. They questioned them and recorded their statements before going for re post-mortem.

The re post-mortem was conducted in secrecy at a separate chamber in the hospital mortuary.

After taking the X-rays of the four bodies, the entire process was video graphed by the Delhi doctors and no doctor from Gandhi Hospital was allowed inside. Superintendent further said that the Delhi doctors' team informed them that they would be submitting the report and results of the re post-mortem in a sealed cover to the High Court in two days. After completion of the re post-mortem and on the directions of the High Court, the Gandhi Hospital doctors took signatures of the accused's family members and handed over the bodies to them. The Cyberabad police in two ambulances shifted the bodies to their villages for last rites.

Earlier, the High Court ordered the re post-mortem of the four accused who were killed in an alleged encounter on December 6 at Chatanpally in Shadnagar police station limits. The bodies were shifted to Mahbubnagar government hospital and the doctors conducted first post-mortem there.

But after allegations were levelled against the police and petitions filed in the court, the court ordered police to preserve the bodies at Gandhi Hospital mortuary and asked Delhi AIIMS doctors to conduct re post-mortem.