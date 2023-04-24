Hyderabad: Any community can progress if united says Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad : Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that any social group could achieve economic, social and political growth if there is unity.

The minister participated and spoke as the chief guest at the inaugural function of Sri Krishna Bharatiya Yadava Seva Samiti in Khairatabad on Sunday. He alleged that the previous governments treated the Yadavs as just a vote bank and did not give them a political priority.

After the formation of Telangana, under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, he said that the political and social development of Yadavas became possible.

He reminded that the government was organising Sadar celebrations which Yadavs celebrate very grandly. Krishnashtami celebrations were also requested to be held grandly in all areas.