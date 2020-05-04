Hyderabad: Army officer applauds city police

Hyderabad: The Major General Officer Commanding of Sub Area, RK Singh, on Sunday met the Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar and acknowledged the tireless efforts of city police during these tough times.

He also gave away refreshments to field-level officers and interacted with them while knowing about their duties. Speaking at the event, Anjani Kumar noted, "It was an occasion to celebrate the Covid-19 warriors.

We have to celebrate the ones who are working tirelessly and the present situation is that every stakeholder has come together, to overcome the crisis. It's good to note that, every individual is collaborating with the government.

General Singh has been a partner of Hyderabad City Police." RK Singh noted, "The police forces are risking their lives by stepping out of their homes everyday along with the doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and sanitation staff.

It is a huge sacrifice given by the departments to safeguard the country. These are the times when we stand rock solid to save our nation from the clutches of corona."