Hyderabad: Asaduddin inaugurates Rs 6.34 crore works

Karwan : Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi along with Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin on Tuesday inaugurated developmental works worth Rs 6.34 crore for Nanal Nagar division under Karwan constituency.

According to Nanal Nagar division corporator, the works include box type drains, VDCC, Construction of returning wall of Balkapur Nala in Hakeempet etc.

"The works of box drain type in Nizam Colony, Meraj Colony and Al-Hasnath Colony are taken up at a cost of Rs 3.2 crore.

Carpeting of VDCC road in NSF Colony and Hakeempet will cost Rs 80 lakh, and another Box type drain at Omer Farooq Majid is worth Rs 1.2 crore," said Mohammed Naseeruddin.

Later, Owaisi met with the residents and heard their grievances. He assured them that their problems would be solved. He directed the corporator to take note of the issues raised and solve them.