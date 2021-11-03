Hyderabad: Banned gutka worth Rs 4.7 lakh held in Nirmal

The task force police on Wednesday seized numerous packets of banned gutka that are being smuggled in a Mahindra Bolero. The police caught the contraband during a regular vehicular inpsection at Mancherial Chowk when the vehicle was heading towards Nirmal from Biloli.

The police seized the gutka and arrested Sheik Mubin (30). The gutka seized is estimated to be of Rs 4,72,700. A case has been registered.

CI Kumaraswamy said that the selling of ganja, raw materials of gutka, smuggling and selling are illegal and action would be taken against them according to the law. He also said that selling any spurious products is illegal and further asked the public to dial 100 if they found anyone illegally selling ganja and gutka in the shops and houses.