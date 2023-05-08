Live
Hyderabad: ‘Basti Nidra’ programme: Postcard campaign conducted
The seventh ‘Basti Nidra’ programme and a postcard campaign initiated by Manne Krishank, chairman, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation
Hyderabad : The seventh ‘Basti Nidra’ programme and a postcard campaign initiated by Manne Krishank, chairman, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation, were organised at Lohiya Nagar, Secunderabad Cantonment Board, on Sunday. About 400 locals, who participated in the programme, discussed the issue of deletion of 35,000 votes from the list for the Secunderabad Cantonment board polls. During the election campaign, the residents had submitted representations to restore their voting rights to officials of the SCB and Defence Ministry. During the interaction, the locals highlighted various issues faced by them, including irregular drinking water supply and overflow of sewage.
